The Toyota HiLux has retained its crown as Australia's top-selling car for the seventh year straight.
In 2022 a record 64,391 vehicles were delivered, marking an almost 22 per cent increase on the year prior.
It is the highest yearly total for any vehicle sold in the country since 2005 and cements Toyota's position as Australia's leading automotive brand over the past two decades.
The vehicle also set an industry record for four-wheel drive sales with 47,329 models delivered last year and achieved its best yearly result since 2008 for its HiLux 4x2 with 17,062 models delivered.
Fans of the HiLux will soon have another variant to choose from after the world premiere of the HiLux GR Sport last week.
The Dakar-inspired GR Sport is the most powerful diesel HiLux ever offered in Australia.
Revised turbo-supercharging and fuel-injection control in the 2.8-litre engine have made it possible for power and torque to be boosted by 10pc to 165 kilowatts and 550 Newton metres.
The sporty off-road-focused vehicle features wider tracks, tuned suspension and bigger disc brakes.
It will be available exclusively in a double-cab body style and is expected to launch in Australia in the second half of this year.
Toyota sales, marketing and franchise operations vice-president Sean Hanley said the new halo model would reinforce the unbreakable bond Australians have with HiLux.
"HiLux GR Sport draws on the spirit of Toyota's Dakar success as a hardcore 4WD that will appeal to customers seeking the quintessential off-road version of Australia's best-selling vehicle," Mr Hanley said.
"It has been designed to turn heads with aggressive in-your-face styling that's reinforced by a healthy performance boost, enhanced high-speed handling and even better grip on dirt roads.
"Thanks to the extensive involvement of our local designers and engineers, HiLux GR Sport is a fun-to-drive vehicle that will bring new capabilities and excitement to the adventure lifestyles of Australian customers."
Mr Hanley said well-recognised nameplates like HiLux, Corolla and LandCruiser continued to deliver on the unique motoring needs and requirements of diverse buyers across the country.
Sales of Toyota's hybrid vehicles continued to grow in 2022 and made up 31.5pc of its deliveries.
The RAV4 was Australia's best-selling hybrid with 26,547 sales, which represented 76.2pc of the model's overall sales.
In 2023 Toyota will also launch its first fully electric car in Australia, the bZ4X mid-size SUV.
Read more:
"We are extremely grateful - and humbled - to report that our order bank remains very strong due to the trust placed in our brand and our vehicle line-up by so many Australian companies and individuals," Mr Hanley said.
"While it remains difficult to make predictions in this evolving supply situation, we can assure you that we will be working harder than ever to deliver more than 200,000 vehicles to our customers yet again in 2023.
"We are also energised by the knowledge that electrification through our hybrid technology continues to lead the industry in supporting our customers with practical and affordable ways of substantially reducing their emissions today, and every day."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.