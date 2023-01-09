Farm Online
Toyota HiLux named Australia's top-selling vehicle in 2022

Melody Labinsky
By Melody Labinsky
January 9 2023 - 1:00pm
A record 64,391 Toyota HiLux vehicles were delivered in Australia in 2022.

The Toyota HiLux has retained its crown as Australia's top-selling car for the seventh year straight.

National machinery and agtech writer

