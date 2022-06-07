Farm Online
Home/Machinery

Ute owners slugged much more for toll roads than heavier 4WD wagon

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
June 7 2022 - 9:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Farm utes are slugged more for using toll roads in Victoria and Queensland. Picture: Transurban.

Farm utilities are charged more to use toll roads in at least two states of Australia because of their classification.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Machinery

Get the latest Australia news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.