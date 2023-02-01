Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

Get in quick to buy this farm block for under $1m next to Australia's best beach

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 2 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Fans might be wondering how quickly they can cash in on Australia's best beach at Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.