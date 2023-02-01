Fans might be wondering how quickly they can cash in on Australia's best beach at Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island.
There's one big block of more than 33 hectares (82 acres) only 800 metres walk away - for under $1 million.
The little known beach was this week named the nation's best for 2023 by Tourism Australia.
Located on Kangaroo Island's north coast, Stokes Bay is family friendly and features a tidal swimming pool perfect for wading and snorkelling.
Australia's best beaches were chosen by "beach expert" Brad Farmer for Tourism Australia.
Mr Farmer describes Stokes Bay's 500 metre beach as "uniquely Australian and a new national treasure".
Federal Tourism Minister Senator Don Farrell said: "Australia boasts the world's best coastline and many international travellers, who are returning to our shores in growing numbers, want to explore the idyllic beaches we have to offer.
"Every beach on the 2023 list is not just among the best in Australia, but the best in the world. As a proud South Australian, I'm thrilled to see Stokes Bay on Kangaroo Island named the 'Best Australian Beach' for 2023."
The top 10 were: Stokes Bay 1, Boomerang Beach (NSW) 2, Rainbow Beach (Qld) 3, Apollo Bay (Vic) 4, Adventure Bay (Tas.) 5, Hamelin Bay (WA) 6, Little Bondi Beach (NT) 7, British Admiralty Beach (Tas.) 8, Flying Fish Cove (Christmas Island) 9, Balmoral Beach (NSW) 10.
Stokes Bay is on the north coast of Kangaroo Island about 40km from Kingscote, the largest town on the island.
The bay is well known for its access through "cave like" pathways through rocks which open onto a pure white sandy beach.
A naturally formed rock pool there is said to be perfect for children.
Century 21 Kangaroo Island has several properties available at Stokes Bay for sale including a large block 800 metres away.
The block has been held in the same ownership for over 40 years.
It is north facing with "excellent sea views and attractive pockets of native bushland and tall stands of sugar gums".
It is fully fenced with an undulating landscape, winter creek and two stock dams.
'Stokes' is located on the North Coast of KI, about 40 kilometres from Kingscote and can be accessed either on fully sealed road via Parndana or unsealed road along the North Coast Road.
For more information contact Michael Barrett on 0427 727333 or Lili Barrett on 0459 393514.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
