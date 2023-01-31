The chance to own what could be Australia's cheapest outback station might just have slipped through your fingers.
A buyer has just signed the dotted line for Stewarts Well Station in South Australia after owner Leon Hams put his get-away-from-it-all block on the market late last year for around a million dollars.
The station covers a perpetual Crown lease of 3554 hectares (8778 acres) of mostly scrub country - a little short of Anna Creek to the north-west which takes in a mighty 2.4 million hectares (5,851,000 acres).
Stewart Wells is still the genuine article.
Lots of poor country meaning you have to space the stock out a bit, but it has water, pastoral history, isolation - and you're not that remote if you crave company, just three hours from Adelaide.
The station was on the market for an official $1.1 million "plus" through Wardle Co. Real Estate.
The official sale price has not been disclosed.
The station is squeezed between Terowie and Pine Creek, well off the usual beaten track, but not very far from civilisation. Peterborough is less than a hour to the west.
Stewarts Well is said by agents from Wardle Co. Real Estate to be "an easily managed grazing property".
The station hit the market at a bargain basement $125 per acre or thereabouts.
The property has been run as a self-replacing Merino sheep breeding enterprise for many years and has been conservatively stocked to consistently run 500-600 breeders with approximately 250-300 ewe lambs retained each year.
The buyer who just signed the sales contract has first option to buy the stock as well.
"It is well suited as a stand-alone grazing property and would make an excellent add on to compliment an inside cropping operation," James Wardle said..
Rainfall in these parts averages 225-250mm per year.
The station is well fenced into a single paddock, with a smaller holding paddock and yards.
"Improvements" are listed loosely as a camp hut and a steel frame shed with "basic amenities". A caravan comes with the sale.
The property still hosts the old stone structure above the well which gave the property its name - water is very precious out there.
Stewarts Well has been enjoying an outstanding run of seasons.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
