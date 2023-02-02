Farm Online
Home/Dairy

EU plans to stop Australia using popular cheese names

February 3 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian cheesemakers would be forced to use different names for some popular cheeses under a proposed Free Trade Agreement. Picture KatMoy/Shutterstock

Australians are being urged to stand behind cheesemakers whose livelihoods are under attack from the European Union as part of the Free Trade Agreement negotiations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.