Labor's ambition plan to put agriculture in all major policies

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated February 6 2023 - 8:36am, first published 8:00am
AGRICULTURE is too important to be left in a silo, the sector's federal agriculture minister said, as he revealed Labor's plans to bring the industry into core agendas.

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

