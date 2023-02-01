Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

10,000 Pacific workers coming 6 months early 'hasn't touched the sides'

Jamieson Murphy
By Jamieson Murphy
Updated February 2 2023 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
10,000 Pacific workers coming 6 months early 'hasn't touched the sides'

THE government is patting itself on the back for delivering its goal of 35,000 Pacific workers six months early, but the agriculture sector says the policy "has not touched the sides" of the workforce crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamieson Murphy

Jamieson Murphy

National Rural Affairs reporter

National Rural Affairs reporter, focusing on rural politics and issues. Whisper g'day mate to me at jamieson.murphy@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.