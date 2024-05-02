Raising the bar: Why less signal should equal more on 4G network

Don't panic rural Australians, you don't need four bars of mobile phone reception to get a good signal on the 4G or 5G networks.
In fact, you may not even need more than one bar, and the signal quality will likely be better than three or four bars of old school 3G.
The looming closure of the 3G mobile network has given rise to concerns about the signal strength available in regional areas on the two alternative spectrums which have succeeded it.
Telstra and others in the phone technology business are now working overtime to reassure sceptical rural customers they are not getting ripped off with inferior reception.
"Just because you are not seeing the same number of bars on 4G as you might have expected on the 3G network doesn't mean you are not getting sufficient coverage," said Telstra's technology development and innovation executive, Channa Seneviratne.
Aside from the fact that different manufacturers' handsets were not standardised to show the same number of bars for signal strength, he said the 4G signal had more capacity than its predecessor.
It would be quite common to find one bar of 4G signal strength providing equivalent or better voice and data download service than three bars on a 3G handset.
"Put to a speed test, a 3G handset signal could be downloading at about 30 megahertz per second, but with 4G it's 90MHz," Mr Seneviratne said.
Optus northern NSW territory manager, Chris Simon, agreed, noting it was not unusual for one bar of 4G reception to be delivering more capacity than three bars of 3G.
A lot of people will see four bars of 3G signal and only one of 4G and get quite concerned.- Peter Thompson, Roma
National Farmers Federation telecommunications committee chairman, Peter Thompson, said concerns about a perceived weaker 4G signal strength compared to 3G had been widely discussed in rural areas in the lead up to Telstra's June 30 network closure.
"A lot of people will see four bars of 3G signal and only one of 4G and get quite concerned, but our 4G service is providing better coverage than we've had before," said Mr Thompson whose property is between Roma and Taroom in Queensland.
Mr Seneviratne urged customers to do their own phone download speed tests and compare the user experience before getting concerned, or talk to Telstra service centre.
For customers who had no interest in fancy internet capabilities on a phone, or who wanted to keep a basic occasional use device for emergencies, Telstra was promoting two 4G flip phones which retail for $60 and $150.
"Some customers don't want a smartphone - they've kept a low-tech 3G device in the drawer for occasional use," he said.
"We're very aware not everyone needs something more than a simple mobile and you can still have that low-tech option to make calls and send texts on the 4G network."
Telstra was also promising its rural customers it has a "no service, no fee" policy for customers within the 4G coverage area who found their service had somehow deteriorated after the 3G blackout.
"We will reinstate the service, including providing a new phone if required," Mr Seneviratne said.
However, customers currently relying on their own 3G booster kits and antenna would have to upgrade these when they bought new handsets.
Meanwhile, the big telco had received more than 75,000 text inquiries to its 3G checker number - 3498 - which tells customers if their current mobile phone device will need to be upgraded to 4G or 5G before June 30.
The 3G check service, launched in mid April, simply requires a mobile user to send the numeral "3" to the 3498 number for immediate feedback if the handset is not compatible with the upgraded network.
