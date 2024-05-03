Agribusiness buzz in brief

For the first time Australians' preference for purchasing a hybrid or fully electric vehicle has overtaken petrol cars.
Diesel vehicles are falling out of favour fast, with only 498,000 purchasers (12 per cent) considering diesel in the next four years (down 130,000 from a year ago), according to consumer research from the Roy Morgan group.
More than 4.3 million people plan to buy a new vehicle in the next four years, about 1.8m of whom want an alternative to the mainstream petrol models being considered by about 1.6m motorists.
Survey responses showed those intending to buy petrol new vehicles fell 81,000 in the past year.
Fully electric cars enjoyed a surge in interest with 607,000 intended purchasers looking at 'EV' options, up 37,000 in 12 months, but interest in hydrogen vehicles fell 6000 in the past year to 17,000 potential buyers.
US-based farm machinery giant, CNH Industrial, is bringing Gerrit Marx back to be its global chief executive officer from July 1, replacing the departing Scott Wine who took the job in 2021.
Mr Marx rejoins CNH - the parent behind the New Holland and Case IH brands - after moving to the company's Italian-owned sister company, Iveco Group as CEO to lead a "connectivity drive", integrating the latest digital and data technologies with Iveco products.
He also chairs Iveco's powertrain business, overseeing a transition to alternative propulsion systems.
He previously joined CNH in 2019, after senior roles at McKinsey, Daimler Trucks, and Bain Capital.
Outgoing Mr Wine's three-year CEO tenure led CNH to become an agriculture and construction pure-play solely listed on the New York Stock Exchange in the wake of the Iveco Group's demerger.
The company has boasted three straight years of record revenue and improved agriculture segment performance, plus a construction division turnaround, while also more than doubling its research spending.
While global agribusinesses Olam and Louis Dreyfus Company battle to win control of Namoi Cotton, backroom player and influential Namoi shareholder, Samuel Terry Asset Management, has started its own brawl in the energy sector.
The niche, activist fund manager owns about five per cent of oil and gas explorer and producer, Karoon Energy, which has assets in Brazil, the US and Australia.
STAM, which among other interests, owns 24.2 per cent of Namoi and 41pc of South Australian agricultural company, Kiland, is behind a feisty campaign to overhaul Karoon's boardroom.
In partnership with Sandon Capital, STAM is lobbying shareholders to vote down more than half the recommendations at Karoon's May 23 annual meeting, including the remuneration report and a director's re-election.
It wants Karoon to pay more dividends and buy back shares rather than raising more capital from the bond market and share offers to fund acquisitions and project development.
STAM caused grief for Namoi Cotton in 2022, sparring with directors and suggesting Australia's biggest ginner would be better off broken up and sold off.
Retail analysts are surmising Woolworths suppliers will be under even more pressure than previously publicised to accept lower prices.
Woolworths margins are expected to be squeezed by rising sales and market share growth at arch supermarket rival, Coles.
Although Coles' food sales still lagged behind Woolies, early 2024 results suggest for first time in years Coles has outperformed.
Its January and February supermarket sales rose an adjusted 4.9pc compared to Woolworths which gained only 1.5pc.
Coles is also expecting its suppliers to co-operate to help it win and retain sales as customers spend more time shopping around for cheaper food and liquor, with chief executive, Leah Weckert, saying fruit and vegetable price inflation should drop further by mid year.
Independent supermarket wholesaler, Metcash Trading, has been given Australian Competition and Consumer Commission approval to buy wholesale food distributor Superior Food Services.
Superior purchases a wide range of chilled food products from suppliers to distribute to restaurants, cafes, hotels and clubs, petrol and convenience stores, and institutions such as hospitals.
Superior's trading entities include Mooloolah River Fisheries, Kay's Meats, Global Meats and Sealanes.
Metcash supplies grocery and fresh foods to independent supermarkets and retailers, also operating the Campbells wholesale food and food-related supplier.
"We conducted extensive market inquiries with customers, suppliers, competitors and industry associations, ultimately finding the transaction would not be likely to substantially lessen competition," said ACCC Commissioner Stephen Ridgeway.
The National Farmers' Federation's flagship gap year program AgCAREERSTART has hit a milestone, with 80 participants now on-farm for 2024.
The program, which includes a bursary to undertake training and attend industry events such as Innovation Generation, is boasting an 83 per cent retention rate of graduates staying on in the farm sector.
However, the NFF is worried the May federal Budget may not include funding support beyond 2025.
The program has welcomed a diverse range of new people to the industry, with 6pc Aboriginal participation, and 64pc female participation.
This year's intake included Sydney-sider Daniel Gierek who signed up at the Western Sydney Careers Expo last year and ended up working alongside best mate, Duke Richardson on a Queensland macadamia farm near Maryborough, owned by Rural Funds Management.
Applications for the 2025 gap year program open on July 22.
Nutrien Ag Solutions has kicked off fundraising for Do It For Dolly Day on May 10, with a $10,000 donation.
The big farm services group has continued its partnership with national charity, Dolly's Dream, to help raise vital funds and spread awareness of the impacts of bullying.
In 2023 Nurtien branches raised over $60,000 through hosting community barbecues, morning teas, auctions and raffles, as well as individual donations which Nutrien matched dollar for dollar.
Dolly's Dream was created by Northern Territory pastoralists Kate and Tick Everett following the loss of their 14-year-old daughter, Dolly, to suicide, after ongoing bullying.
The charity uses funds raised to offer critical resources, such as the free support line, Beacon cyber safety app and online Parent Hub.
"Importantly, on May 10 we'll dress in blue and take time out of our days to have important conversations about kindness and mental wellbeing," said Nutrien Ag Solutions corporate affairs and marketing director, Carissa Buckland.
Former Test cricketer and McGrath Foundation president, Glenn McGrath, is to be a keynote speaker at the Australian Grains Industry Conference on July 31 and August 1.
AGIC provides a platform to highlight leading edge commerce in the grains industry, and explore the sector's opportunities, challenges, and research developments.
Leaders and other industry players will gather at Melbourne's Crown Promenade to hear the latest news, outlooks and trends shaping the industry's future and McGrath's dinner address.
Early bird tickets cost $1230, including attendance at the conference dinner.
On the cricket field Glenn McGrath was the first Australian fast bowler to play in 100 Tests and claimed more wickets than any other Australian bowler in One Day Internationals.
With his late wife Jane, McGrath commenced the McGrath Foundation to address the chronic shortage of Breast Cancer Nurses, particularly in rural and regional areas.
With support from the Australian Sustainable Seaweed Alliance (ASSA) the organisers of the international Seagriculture Conferences will run the first in-person Seagriculture Asia-Pacific conference in Adelaide from March 18 to 20 next year.
DLG Benelux said the event would be a pivotal moment for the international Seagriculture Conferences, expanding into a new region, bringing the region within the seaweed value chain.
The fires Seagriculture Asia-Pacific was launched online last year attended by 180 participants from 31 countries over two days.
Next year's conference will include a site visit to the South Australian Research and Development Institute (SARDI).
Australia's southern coast has 1500 species of seaweed, the second highest number in the world after Japan.
Agricultural Innovation Australia (AIA) and national peak body Circular Australia have partnered to support the transition to a circular economy.
AIA chief executive officer, Sam Brown, said the partnership would ensure agriculture, fisheries and
forestry has a voice at the table in important discussions around Australia's circular economy transition.
Circular Australia is an independent, not-for-profit body working to transition governments, businesses and the wider community to a circular economy by 2030.
"With the agreement of federal, state and territory environment ministers to work with the private sector to design out waste and pollution and keep materials in use, it is crucial that our primary industries engage in the conversation," Mr Brown said.
"This partnership enables them to address circular economy opportunities and challenges alongside industries such as construction, resources, consumer goods, engineering, property and finance."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.