Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Agribusiness buzz in brief

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated May 3 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More Australians plan to buy electric or hybrid vehicles than petrol or diesel cars. Photo Shutterstock
More Australians plan to buy electric or hybrid vehicles than petrol or diesel cars. Photo Shutterstock

Petrol, diesel desires dying

For the first time Australians' preference for purchasing a hybrid or fully electric vehicle has overtaken petrol cars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.