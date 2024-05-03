Farm Online
Louis Dreyfus ignores Olam's big price offer for Namoi shares

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 3 2024 - 2:02pm
Namoi Cotton's share price has jumped after Olam's latest bid offer. File photo.
Namoi Cotton's share price has jumped after Olam's latest bid offer. File photo.

Namoi Cotton's second biggest shareholder, Louis Dreyfus Company, is playing hardball, flatly rejecting the latest increased share price offer from agricultural commodities rival, Olam.

