Su McCluskey on EU Green Deal; where to get overseas labour and mulesing

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
February 3 2023 - 12:30pm
The first special representative for Australian agriculture Su McCluskey speaking at the Rural Press Club of Queensland's February lunch in Brisbane yesterday. Picture by Shan Goodwin.

MANY of the insights about what the world wants from Australian farmers that the inaugural special representative for agriculture Su McCluskey has collected in her first year on the job present hidden gems of potential and will provide good faith in existing systems.

