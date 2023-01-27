NEW social science research has revealed a distinct discomfort among some Australian beef producers to the term regenerative agriculture, even where environment and ecosystem protection were their top priorities.
Whether the evidence exists to prove claims around sustainability being made by RA proponents was also questioned by producers.
Interestingly, most beef producers felt relatively indifferent to what other farmers were doing, or what other farmers thought about their approach.
Researcher Camille Page, from the School of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Queensland in Brisbane, investigated how common discourses around agricultural sustainability, the goals of farming and RA resonate with Australian beef farmers.
RA was emerging as an alternative model for agricultural production but no clear definition was in place and it had not matured sufficiently for claims to be rigorously tested, Ms Page explained.
Her aim was to better understand it as a social phenomenon.
Q methodology - a semi-qualitative research method used throughout health and social sciences that allows for people's viewpoints to be studied - was used to analyse the perspectives of a varied sample of Australian beef producers.
Three perspectives emerged from the data, which researchers labelled regenerative, environmentally conscious and productive perspectives. Views between the three were diverse in terms of what it means to be a good farmer.
"We were expecting some people would really like regen ag and some wouldn't," Ms Page said.
"What we weren't expecting was some people who farm with values that are in line with it take issue with the term regenerative ag and what it represents.
"These are farmers prioritising environmental protection and working hard to make sure ecosystems are operating well.
"We were also surprised by those in the productive group, who are farming in a way least like regenerative ag, but reported they were interested in learning more about it."
Ms Page said the results point to enormous tension in the sustainable food production and RA space.
The study showed beef producers overwhelmingly felt proud of their approach and connected to their farms. They also felt they farmed in cooperation with nature.
"The results also suggest that environmental protection and sustainability are important outcomes for many producers, although they meet these goals with a variety of approaches," Ms Page said.
She suggested the tension around the term 'regenerative' may stem from unclear definitions or general issues with the image and communication of RA.
That was similar to issues around terms like 'sustainability' and 'resilience', she said.
"There's a lot which is promising about RA but it gets promoted as a silver bullet approach which is not necessarily true," Ms Page said.
"However, if it is going to advance, there are hurdles that must be overcome in terms of perceptions among farmers."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
