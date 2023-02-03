A whopping price of more than $300 million is believed to be the asking price for the giant 1.05 million hectare Beetaloo Aggregation in the Northern Territory.
That stellar price, which includes 72,000 head of cattle, is the cost of what agents call northern Australia's most developed cattle property.
The station aggregation is being offered to the market by current partners Brett Blundy, Jane and Scotty Armstrong.
Colliers Agribusiness said the Beetaloo Aggregation is an extensively developed low-cost beef production asset of significant scale.
The station aggregation is located on the north-western end of the Barkly Tablelands which have has enjoyed a terrific amount of rain the past few months and some ripper seasons.
Agents say the sale offers a strategic investor immediate access to one of the largest single cattle herds in the Australian beef industry.
The "highly efficient breeding and backgrounding asset" is located east of the Stuart Highway near Elliott NT.
MORE READING: Two big stations on the market after deal fell through
It provides ready access to the Darwin Port and access to the southern and eastern markets as well, giving varied options for marketing livestock production.
Beetaloo Aggregation is for sale via international expressions of interest, closing Friday, March 3.
The aggregation takes in a mighty 1,054,700 hectares (2,606,220 acres).
To give it scale - Anna Creek in South Australia, the world's biggest cattle station, incorporates 2.36 million hectares (5.9 million acres).
Beetaloo is being offered on a walk-in-walk-out basis including approximately 72,000 head of branded cattle.
Water development features more than 3000km of 75mm poly pipe connecting over 600 water points to 64 bores all installed and proven to perform in all conditions.
MORE READING: Our list of the biggest farms in the world
Agents say the aggregation benefits from extensive water infrastructure, fencing and laneway development which, together with a mature supplement program, enables it to consistently and sustainably carry and produce large volumes of cattle.
Beetaloo Aggregation was purchased by the John Dunnicliff family and developed further by the Armstrong family in partnership with Brett Blundy over recent years.
For more information contact Colliers Agribusiness' to Rawdon Briggs (0428 651 144), Jesse Manuel (0421 550242) or Leah Freney and James Beer to register a formal interest.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our free twice weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.