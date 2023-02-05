Farm Online
Home/Dairy

Australian milk production falls 6.5 per cent in December

Carlene Dowie
By Carlene Dowie
February 6 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tasmania was the only relatively bright spot for milk production in Australia - with an increase recorded in December. File picture by Carlene Dowie

Australian milk production continues to plummet, according to the latest statistics from Dairy Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carlene Dowie

Carlene Dowie

Editor

Carlene Dowie is the editor of the Australian Dairyfarmer magazine and has more than 30 years' experience as a rural journalist.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.