Farm Online

New technology developed to diagnose porcine epidemic diarrhoea virus in pigs

February 5 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Probing researchers strike gold to stop the trots in pigs

Gold nanorod probes combined with an optical microscope can now be used to detect signs of a highly contagious and lethal virus that poses a major threat to the swine industry worldwide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.