Exceptionally well developed Leinster hits the market

EXTREMELY well developed 18,191 hectare (44,059 acre) Maranoa property Leinster is being offered as a whole or in four parts.
To be sold through Ray White Rural through an expressions of interest process closing on March 13, the property is located 60km south of Mungallala, 185km south west of Roma, and 190km south-east of Charleville.
Lot 1 is 8484ha (20,964 acres) and has structural improvements including a main home, worker's quarters, sheds, and both cattle and sheep yards. Lot 1 is divided into 10 main and five holding paddocks. Water is supplied by 15 dams, a bore and two creek systems.
Lot 2 covers 3071ha (7588 acres) and is divided into two paddocks with seven dams and two creek systems.
Lot 3 is 4769ha (11,784 acres) divided into five paddocks with eight dams.
Lot 4 is 1867ha (4613 acres) divided into two paddocks with four dams and two creek systems.
Offered by Adrain and Margaret Tiller, Leinster is described as being equally suited as a 'calf factory' breeding operation, backgrounding dry cattle, or as a sheep and goat operation.
The property is described as having an open to semi-open undulating terrain with predominately deep red soil originally timbered with kurrajong, wilga, box, sandalwood and mulga. The three creek systems have heavier coolabah creek flats.
Leinster was initially pulled in the early 1980s, a second pulling, burning, and some stick raking has cleared most of the timber from the property.
Between 2019 and 2022, the property was cutter barred and planted with a mixture of canola, vetch, premier digit and forage sorghum.
Leinster also has an excellent bank of buffel grass seed.
During 50 years of ownership by the Tillers, Leinster has been developed into an outstanding property noted for its excellent pasture coverage.
Contact Rob Wildermuth, 0428 222 687, Ray White Rural Queensland.
