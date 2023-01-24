El Rocco to run 1000 backgrounders

PRODUCTIVE 2012 hectare (4972 acre) Central Queensland property El Rocco is estimated to carry 1000 backgrounders up to feedlot entry weight.
Located in the renowned Roundstone district about 44km west from Moura, the property boasts a combination of productive red and brown scrub soils with sections of lighter forest soils.
The gently undulating landscape is predominantly brigalow, blackbutt and associated scrub country, broken by scattered areas of poplar box, bloodwood and ironbark.
With the exception of creek lines and shade camps, all areas have been cleared and well established to improved pastures, including Rhodes grass, green panic, Biloela and Gayndah buffel, bissett blue grass and seca stylo.
The property has undergone extensive timber control, with 554ha pelleted in 2021 and 704ha stick raked since July 2020. About 99 per cent of El Rocco is category X on the Queensland Government PMAV.
Water is supplied by six dams and 21 troughs. There is a central reticulation servicing nine tanks, which supply water to troughs at 12 cell centres. The long term average annual rainfall is 658mm (26 inches).
El Rocco is divided into six main paddocks and three smaller paddocks.
The boundary fence is predominantly four barbed on steel posts, with a small section of three barbed wires. Internally fences consist of three barbs and three plain wire electrics. The main paddocks are then divided into 92 cells with a single electric wire.
A 7km central laneway services all of the main paddocks.
The 500 head capacity portable panel steel cattle yards feature an undercover working area with a Silencer hydraulic crush, three way hydraulic draft. There is also a single deck ramp and two cooler/holding yards.
The air-conditioned, lowset three bedroom El Rocco homestead is set in established gardens, and with a large undercover patio area for outdoor entertaining.
Other improvements include a 17.5x7.3m four bay steel machinery shed, with a 17.5x8m skillion, and a 60 foot shipping container for storage.
El Rocco will be auctioned by Hourn & Bishop Qld in Moura on March 14.
Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld, Moura.
