THE 1080 hectare (2670 acre) Snowy Mountains district property Caringa offers large scale grazing, location, rainfall and proven fine wool production.
The spectacular high country property is located a 20 minute drive from Cooma, which is less than a 90 minutes from Canberra.
The undulating landscape with breathtaking views features vast, fertile and productive paddocks with native trees that frame beautiful landscape.
There are 12 large, well fenced paddocks with cocksfoot, clover and native grasses growing in the fertile basalt soil.
Caringa has a good balance of native gums that provide shelter for livestock during winter and shade during the summer months
In addition to strategically located inland lakes across the property, water is also supplied from Granny's Flat Creek, which traverses the property.
In years gone by, Caringa played significant role in the management of travelling stock. There is also an historic drywall holding yard.
Improvements include a three bedroom home in need of some care, steel and timber cattle yards, a three stand shearing shed with yards, machinery shed, workshop, hay sheds, and two silos.
The property has not stocked in more than two years and is described ready for immediate occupation.
Caringa will be auctioned by Ray White Rural in Sydney on February 24.
Contact Chris Malone, 0401 968 447, or Mellisa Meli, 0408 664 015, Ray White Rural.
Don't miss out on all the latest rural property news. Sign up here to receive our new and free weekly Farmonline property newsletter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.