A 1764 acre (714 hectare) property in Victoria's Wimmera is headed to auction in seven lots on February 10.
Located north east of Nhill on the Nhill Jeparit Road, the renown cropping land is being offered by the Estate of G.D. Barber.
Soils range from buloke and box tree country through to mallee and grey loams with healthy rates of fertiliser and gypsum have been applied as recommended.
The minimum till farmed country will be auctioned in seven lots ranging in size from 16ha (40 acres) to 195ha (482 acres).
Located adjacent to the township of Nhill, the property has a grain receival site on its doorstep.
Contact Chris Barber, 0419 595 796, or Andrew McIllree, 0419 595 983, DMD Agents.
