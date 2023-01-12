ATTICA, a 21,931 hectare (54,194 acre) property with an estimated current carrying capacity of 1800 backgrounders or 900 cows and calves, is on the market.
Located 122km north east of the township of Augathella, the property comprises of three rolling term leases and is said to have plenty of scope for further development.
Attica is being offered by the Petfield family, who have operated the property since 2002. Expressions of interest close with Allied Markets on February 23.
The country is described as being a good mix of box, cypress pine, ironbark, sandy forest country that grows native species, herbages, and buffel grass. There is Gatton and green panic on the creeks flats.
About 1173ha is shown as category X on the Queensland Government PMAV. The box, false sandalwood, wilga, and brigalow country has been cleared and stick raked with the majority blade ploughed and sown to buffel and Rhodes grass as well as medics and legumes.
Attica is highly regarded for its high level of water security, with livestock having a maximum of 3km walk to water.
The property has 50km of polythene pipe supplying tanks, which gravity feed to troughs. The two bores are interconnected and supply four, monitored header tanks.
There are also 24 catchment dams and temporary holes in the various creeks.
The average annual rainfall is regarded as 675mm (27 inches).
There are 18 main paddocks and 33 holding paddocks plus water squares with trap yards. Some 45km of internal and boundary fence constructed in the past years plus 16km of laneways and water squares.
All of the boundary except 2km along the northern boundary has been renewed with four barbed wire and timber steel posts in the past five years.
The 1000 head capacity cattle yards feature a central race with covered working area. There is a five-way draft and crush with weighing and scanning facilities, loading ramp, several drafting yards, and calf marking facilities. There is also a second set of equipped, 1000 head capacity portable cattle yards fed by a laneway.
The low set, four bedroom timber homestead in set in established gardens. There is also a coldroom, an above ground pool, chook yard, horse yard, tack shed and oil shed.
Other structural improvements include a one bedroom cottage with office, a two bedroom self contained donga, two machinery sheds, and a work shed. There is also an RFDS airstrip.
Contact Peter Elmes, 0428 666 546, or Grant Haddin, 0427 293 970, Allied Markets.
