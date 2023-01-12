PINEDALE, a Millmerran, Qld, property able to run up to 100 cows and calves, has sold at auction for $1.5 million.
The sale price is equal to about $3304/ha ($1337/acre) - above pre-auction expectations.
Three of the five registered bidders were active at the auction.
Located 8km west of Millmerran, the 454 hectare (1122 acre) property is predominately box country ranging to belah and pine.
The property is currently used as a breeder block and is currently running 50 cows and calves.
However, the property is said to have run up to 100 cows and calves.
More than half of Pinedale is open grazing country with about 60ha Rhodes grass pasture with the remainder being natural blue grass. The balance is timbered country.
The entire is marked white on the Queensland Government's PMAV vegetation maps.
Pinedale is in three titles and fenced into into paddocks with a a set of timber and portable panels cattle yards.
Water is supplied by three larger dams and two smaller dams in the timbered paddocks.
The marketing of Pinedale was handled by Jason Fitzgerald and Garth Fitzgerald, Millmerran Rural.
