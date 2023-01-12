Farm Online
Home/Property

Pinedale sold at auction for $1.5 million

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
Pinedale, a property able to run up to 100 cows and calves, has sold at auction for $1.5 million.

PINEDALE, a Millmerran, Qld, property able to run up to 100 cows and calves, has sold at auction for $1.5 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.