MOUNT Blow is a superb lifestyle grazing property featuring a quintessential Queensland homestead with great views.
Located at Murphy's Creek close to Toowoomba, Qld, the 41 hectare (102 acre) property is described being suitable for people at all stages in life, from the retired grazier to the growing busy family seeking a rural lifestyle.
The five bedroom homestead is set in an elevated position and strikes the perfect blend between its early traditional 1900s character and its modern, open plan living design and finishes.
The circa early 1900s homestead features 11 foot ceilings through-out, verandahs and decks at the front, side, and rear, a beautifully appointed gourmet kitchen, ducted air conditioning, spacious living and lounge areas, and formal and casual dining areas.
Large, versatile living spaces flow out to the equally huge decks. The mahogany floorboards were sourced from Old Corella at Killarney.
The homestead is complemented by an in-ground pool and tennis court while the expansive, park-like lawns and landscaped gardens have irrigation systems.
A quaint, rustic butcher's hut is situated in the front garden area as a characteristic is reminder of the yesteryear.
Other improvements include a 15x9m American style Colorbond shed, which includes a self-contained studio for guests, as well as a double garage and two machinery sheds.
The flood lit steel cattle yards have an undercover crush and head bail all on a concrete floor to the loading ramp.
There are nine paddocks of various sizes serviced by a central laneway.
Water is supplied from bore, two dams and rainwater. Water troughs are located in each of the paddocks and the cattle yards.
Mount Blow is being sold by Elders through an expressions of interest process.
Contact Murray Troy, 0400 772 210, Elders.
