Farm Online
Home/Property

Whitsunday cane farms head to auction

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 20 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The properties are in close proximity to Proserpine.

TWO Whitsunday cane farms and two other parcels of land have hit the market, to be auctioned by Elders in Proserpine on February 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.