Farm Online
Home/Property

Burrendown South: Quality farming and grazing on offer

Mark Phelps
By Mark Phelps
January 25 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
BUrrendown South has 1277 hectares of dryland cultivation and 2229ha of grazing land. Photo - supplied

BURRENDOWN South is a diverse 3506 hectare (8664 acre) Western Lands Lease property with 1277ha of dryland cultivation and 2229ha of grazing land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Phelps

Mark Phelps

Journalist

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.