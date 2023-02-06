Older Australian adults living in residential aged care are the source of about 30 per cent of all hip fractures, with around two-thirds being malnourished or at risk of malnutrition.
This leads to numerous health implications including an increased risk of falls and fractures.
A two-year research trial, Effect of dietary sources of calcium and protein on hip fractures and falls in older adults in residential care: cluster randomised controlled trial, was led by the University of Melbourne and Austin Health, with funding from Dairy Australia, to test the impact of providing additional calcium and protein through dairy foods on the risk of fractures and falls in older adults.
The trial demonstrated how adequate dairy intake reduced the risk of fractures and falls in elderly people.
This world first study found that increasing dairy food intake from about two serves per day to 3.5 serves per day resulted in a 33pc reduction in all fractures, a 46pc reduction in hip fractures and an 11pc reduction in falls.
It is important that this research is disseminated and understood by government, the residential aged care sector and translated into practice.
Dairy Australia, in conjunction with Australian Dairy Farmers, state dairy farming organisations and Australian Dairy Products Federation are engaging key stakeholders to utilise findings from The Fractures Trial.
This includes influencing aged care related policy changes in the government in addition to the broader aged care sector, such as providers, catering companies and Australian peak bodies to promote and drive the uptake of increased dairy in aged care services and more broadly among older people within the community.
