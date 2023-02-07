You only have to look at the pictures to see this farmland north of Port Wakefield is prime cropping country.
The address is a give away as well - Wheat Road.
No price has been given for Carslakes' 671 hectares (1658 acres) but Ray White agents said comparable country in the district has sold for between $1500-$2000 an acre.
At that price, the property is worth somewhere between $2.5m-$3.3m.
Carslakes is for sale by expressions of interest but it is also being offered as one holding or across the four lots.
Those lots are:
Forrests 189ha, 467 acres; Greenshields 253.5ha, 626 acres; Angels West 114.9ha, 284 acres; Tree Block 114ha, 281 acres.
The Schell team at Ray White say the property "provides a fantastic opportunity to expand your cropping and livestock enterprise".
Carslakes is located 12km north of Port Wakefield, 22km west of Balaklava and 113km north of Adelaide.
The land is nearly all arable and is said to be easy working with loam and sandy loam soils.
Large paddocks provide for efficient farming practices.
Each block is securely watered for a livestock enterprise provided by SA mains water.
The land is conveniently located to numerous grain terminals with significant freight advantages.
The purchaser will be granted access to the property for tillage rights and sowing of winter crops immediately following execution of contract and payment of deposit and any conditions of contract being met.
Expressions of interest close on March 22.
For more information contact Daniel Schell 0415 436379 or Geoff Schell on 0418 842421.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
