Gina Rinehart's agriculture workers in line for big lottery prizes to mark her birthday

By Chris McLennan
February 8 2023 - 12:30pm
Said to be worth more than $30 billion, Australia's richest person Gina Rinehart is giving away lottery prizes to staff to mark her birthday tomorrow.

Gina Rinehart's many agricultural employees are also in the running for the $100,000 prizes offered to mark her 69th birthday tomorrow.

