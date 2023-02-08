Farm Online
Global Dairy Trade price index up 3.2 per cent at February 7 auction

Carlene Dowie
Carlene Dowie
February 9 2023 - 8:00am
Global dairy prices rebound as China removes COVID-19 restrictions

Global Dairy Trade prices lifted 3.2 per cent at auction on Tuesday night, as the Chinese economy starts to rebound.

