Farm Online

Another cyclone is forming in the Gulf to threaten north Queensland and NT

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated February 13 2023 - 7:48am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand is copping the brunt of a weakening cyclone today, as another weather system develops in the Gulf of Carpentaria to threaten the north. (AP PHOTO)

Yet another tropical cyclone is developing in the monsoon trough across the north of Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.