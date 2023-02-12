Yet another tropical cyclone is developing in the monsoon trough across the north of Australia.
This latest cyclone is developing from a low pressure system in the Gulf of Carpentaria.
This developing weather system will impact north Queensland and the Northern Territory.
It comes as ex-Tropical Cyclone Gabrielle was downgraded to a deep low to strike the North Island of New Zealand overnight.
Evacuations are under way there as Gabrielle made landfall.
Already flooded Auckland residents have been told to expect more than 200mm of rain there today.
"The system still remains very strong," the Bureau of Meteorology said.
Back in Australia a tropical low is developing near Groote Eylandt in the Gulf.
The low is forecast to develop further near the western Gulf of Carpentaria coast during today and Tuesday and remain slow moving.
"The most likely scenario for the tropical low is for it to remain below cyclone strength, with gales to the south from later today," the bureau forecast..
"However, depending on how long the system is over the Gulf of Carpentaria waters, it may develop into a tropical cyclone as early as Tuesday morning, most likely reaching Category 1 system.
"From Wednesday, the system may start to track southwards and could cross the southern coast of the Gulf of Carpentaria, and weakening over land on Thursday."
Gales could extend to the NT/Qld border tomorrow.
Severe thunderstorms are also possible today.
NT emergency services have already issued warnings for residents to make preparations for a cyclone.
"The impacts will be similar regardless of whether it develops or not, with heavy rain and strong and gusty winds possibly damaging at times around the Gulf coast," the bureau said.
A flood watch is current for parts of the Top End and across far northern Queensland.
Flooding continues to cause disruption to transport networks and isolated communities including Birdsville, Doomadgee, Burketown and Gregory.
A low to severe intensity heatwave is ongoing across parts of Queensland and Western Australia.
Norfolk Island's 2000 residents are cleaning up after TC Gabrielle passed close to the island on the weekend bringing damaging winds, large surf and heavy rainfall to the island.
Winds gusted to 102kmh and the island recorded 102mm in the 48 hours to 9am Sunday.
TC Freddy is moving further away from the WA coast after turning away from the coast.
The wet season has been stop start across the north since the arrival of TC Ellie just before Christmas which proved to be a record-breaker in terms of rain.
Although Ellie was soon downgraded to a tropical low as it made landfall west of Darwin and spiralled across the Barkly Tableland and west into the Kimberley to devastate Timber Creek in early January.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
