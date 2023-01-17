Farm Online
Kimberley pastoralists contend with lost or damaged machinery following floods

Melody Labinsky
January 18 2023 - 10:00am
Ex-Tropical Cyclone Ellie generated extreme rainfall in parts of the Kimberley earlier this month.

Flood-affected pastoralists in the Kimberley are having to contend with lost or damaged machinery as clean-up efforts in the region get underway.

