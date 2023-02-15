Farm Online
Live sheep exporters say ban policy sets a dangerous precedent

By Kristin Murdock
February 15 2023 - 5:00pm
The live export debate is back in the spotlight after comments by the Minister for Agriculture this week. Picture supplied.

The Australian Livestock Exporters' Council have reacted strongly to comments reaffirming the Albanese Government's commitment to ban live sheep exports, labeling the move a dangerous precedent.

