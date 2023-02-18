Many dog owners are intrigued on how people choose their pet's name.
Some simply called their pooch "dog", or if they own more than one they might include a number, "dog one", or "dog two".
Others casually name their furry friends after the day in the week when they got them, like "Wednesday".
The most popular names are more elaborate but still short on syllables so they are easy for the dog to hear, especially when expressed at volume.
We suspect farm dogs might be different from the most popular lists.
Jack seems to be most popular.
So is Blue, Max and Jake.
Consider the dogs who competed in the popular working dog challenge last year, promoted by Cobber.
Some of them were - Bundy, Jake, Bowie, Nuts, Hex, Cracka, Drake, Scorcha, Spud, Tank, Jess, Boots, Nip, Pip, Flick, Millie, Suzie, Whiskey, Buck, Nick and Bruno.
Buddy, Ruby, Frankie, Bella, Archie, Molly, Daisy and Tilly are Australia's most popular dog names, according to one survey last year.
The most popular dog's names have come into focus with National Love Your Pet Day (for real) which is on tomorrow (Monday).
According to those in charge of the "day", it is designed to encourage pampering of our pets "and focusing on the special relationship pets hold in our lives".
Another survey, this one from Pet Insurance Australia, revealed ...
The top female dog names were (in order) - Luna, Daisy, Bella, Ruby, Coco, Molly, Nala, Lola, Winnie, Maggie.
Most popular boy dog names - Milo, Teddy, Archie, Charlie, Buddy, Murphy, Ollie, Alfie, Leo and Ziggy.
So the advice on how to spend national pet day is:
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
