The man credited with leading the cattle industry through one of it's toughest times, the 2011 Gillard Government ban on live exports to Indonesia, Luke Bowen, will take up the reins as the first ever chief executive officer of Cattle Australia.
Producers across the country have been waiting to hear who would be appointed CEO of the new peak industry council for grassfed cattle producers, which was launched late year, and the very-early response this morning has been overwhelming excitement to have such a high-calibre person at the helm.
Mr Bowen was CEO of the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association when the live-ex ban drama unfolded and became renowned as an articulate, level-headed representative of the industry as he appeared daily in the media to try to calm the storm that erupted and bring facts and information about the trade to the general public.
He also played a significant role in the class action which saw the Federal Court rule the decision to ban the trade was invalid, paving the way for hundreds of thousands in compensation to be paid to producers and other beef industry businesses.
Born and raised on a mixed farm in Western Australia, Mr Bowen studied agriculture at the Curtin University, Muresk Campus, and has worked extensively in advocacy and membership-based organisations.
His latest role has been located in Darwin, as deputy chief executive in the Northern Territory Department of Industry Tourism and Trade, heading up agriculture, fisheries and biosecurity arm.
He was formerly general manager of Northern Australia Engagement, Trade and Investment within the Department.
His early career work was in South Australia and he spent more than a decade with the Indigenous Land Corporation.
ALSO SEE: Cattlemen's life medal for Bowen
Chair of Cattle Australia David Foote said there had been an exceptionally strong candidate field for the role, which he described as a wonderful endorsement for the national body established to advance and advocate the interests of Australian grassfed cattle producers.
The formation of the new organisation came on the end of many years of work by numerous stakeholders to restructure to a more democratic, united and stronger representative body for what is the country's largest agricultural sector.
The grassfed sector has an annual value of production of circa $20 billion, directly employs 35,000 people and is responsible for managing 42 per cent of the Australian landmass.
Mr Bowen will commence duties on April 17.
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.