Farm Online
Home/Beef

Luke Bowen the new CEO of Cattle Australia

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
Updated February 22 2023 - 11:31am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Experienced cattle industry advocate Luke Bowen will be the inaugural chief executive officer of Cattle Australia, the new peak industry council for the grassfed cattle producer. File photo.

The man credited with leading the cattle industry through one of it's toughest times, the 2011 Gillard Government ban on live exports to Indonesia, Luke Bowen, will take up the reins as the first ever chief executive officer of Cattle Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.