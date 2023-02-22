Farm Online
Federal government outlines plans to buy another 49,000 megalitres of water from irrigators

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
February 22 2023
Lots more irrigation entitlement needs to be bought by various federal and statement governments to fulfil the environmental requirements of the Murray Darling Basin Plan.

The Federal government will buy another 49,000 megalitres of irrigation entitlement from willing sellers across the Murray Darling basin.

