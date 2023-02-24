Soil carbon project developer AgriProve has built an integrated system to make it easier than ever to measure and map soil.
AgriProve launched its Next Generation Soil Measurement Platform at agrifood innovation conference, evokeAg, in Adelaide on Tuesday.
The Next Generation Soil Measurement Platform includes near infrared scanning of soil cores, an autonomous vehicle for mapping soil variability and a drone for high resolution multi-spectral data collection.
By integrating satellite data and artificial intelligence with paddock samples the company hopes to make data more accessible for farmers.
The system makes it possible to create digital twins of farm soil and virtually explore different approaches to improve productivity and make farming businesses more resilient to climate variability.
AgriProve has invested more than $21 million in developing innovative soil carbon solutions.
More than 80 per cent of its soil carbon projects have been registered in the Emissions Reduction Fund.
Read more:
AgriProve managing director Matthew Warnken said all the farmers the company partners with understand that agriculture is an industry which needs to evolve rapidly to survive.
"AgriProve provide the nexus that links Australian farmers with the very best talent and latest scientific innovations to deliver measurable and meaningful outcomes for their land and our climate," Mr Warnken said.
"Our approach combines the most scientifically accurate soil sampling techniques with global best practice innovations in regenerative agriculture."
Mr Warnken said AgriProve had assembled a team of experts to develop a business ecosystem that truly reflected the reality of the challenge being faced.
"We actively pursue partnerships with research organisations, universities, data providers, and industry groups to collectively channel their expertise into data driven solutions for soil carbon," he said.
"AgriProve's Next Generation Soil Measurement Platform is yet another way we convert cutting edge scientific insights into operational improvements to benefit partnering farmers and our planet."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.