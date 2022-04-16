Carbon Count accelerates international expansion plans

It's been less than a year since the Carbon Count platform was launched but the success received in that time has resulted in the acceleration of international expansion plans.



Interest in the platform grew off the back of the United Nations Climate Change conference in Glasgow last November, where countries agreed on an approach to a global commodity trade of carbon.



This week the Australian company opened its Series B funding round to investors.

The company's project management system reduces the administration, reporting, measurement and auditing costs involved in getting Australian carbon farming plans off the ground.

Its software as a service platform streamlines the entire process of running a soil carbon project, with some users saving close to 50 per cent of the costs associated with creating high-quality carbon credits.



Plans are afoot to work on farm projects in the United States, Canada, Ireland, North Africa, Argentina, Belgium, Lithuania and Switzerland.



Carbon Count head of engineering Ray Chang said feedback had been incorporated from users and exciting collaboration features were being planned.

CEO Phil Mulvey said Carbon Count was designed to be the platform project managers, investors, governments and landholders could count on.

Mr Mulvey said it was the industry's responsibility to create mechanisms that ensure compliance and uphold the integrity of these schemes.

He said the best way to do this was to have a certification system based on scientifically derived measurement.

"There is no worldwide measurement management, administration, certifying, audit and assurance platform for carbon offsets, particularly for soil," Mr Mulvey said.



"We're here to change this, to ensure that progress in this space moves beyond just positive numbers on paper. We need to ensure we create real change."

