Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Wine exports surge to Hong Kong, Britain but market stays flat

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
May 1 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Britons and Hongkongers are drinking more Australian wine, but sales to North America have dipped. File photo.
Britons and Hongkongers are drinking more Australian wine, but sales to North America have dipped. File photo.

Sales of Australian wine to Hong Kong continue to pop, up 60 per cent in the year March 30 to make the island business hub our third biggest market.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest Farmonline news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.