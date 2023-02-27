Farm Online
Home/Sheep & Goats

WoolProducers Australia one of three industry groups to have support from Vietnam though AusHub

KM
By Kristin Murdock
February 28 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WPA Chief Executive Officer, Ms Jo Hall says having a dedicated Industry Representative in Vietnam through the AusHub program.presents an ideal opportunity for both countries. Picture supplied.

After a competitive application process, AusHub Vietnam (AusHub) have allocated an in-country wool industry representative to peak woolgrower representative body WoolProducers Australia.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KM

Kristin Murdock

Sheep and Wool Writer

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.