After a competitive application process, AusHub Vietnam (AusHub) have allocated an in-country wool industry representative to peak woolgrower representative body WoolProducers Australia.
WoolProducers Australia is one of three successful industry groups that will be supported by a dedicated Industry Representative in Vietnam through the AusHub program.
"WoolProducers are pleased to secure this resource on behalf of all Australian wool growers," WoolProducers Chief Executive Officer, Ms Jo Hall said.
"We intend to use the AusHub wool industry representative to build on the recommendations and opportunities identified in the "Ensuring a sustainable future for Australia's wool supply chain" report conducted by Deloitte Access Economics (DAE), which was released in November 2022."
The dedicated wool representative will assist with the identification of pathways to expand trade opportunities for Australian wool to Vietnam.
Vietnam has strong economic growth prospects with a forecast seven per cent growth in GDP in the coming year.
Complementing the growing textile sector within Vietnam, imports of carded/combed wool have been growing in recent years.
More recently, a major global wool spinning operation has established a facility in Vietnam.
Ms Hall said, "The DAE report identified Vietnam as a country worthy of further assessment for the establishment of early-stage wool processing as an avenue for market expansion."
"This, combined with the outlook for economic growth in Vietnam, particularly within their textile sector, presents an ideal opportunity for both countries,
"While market development activities have taken place in Vietnam in the past, the partnership with AusHub is seeking to identify strategic opportunities for new and vastly expanded early and intermediate-stage wool processing.
"It is our intention that the AusHub wool industry representative will work closely with current Australian Wool Innovation market development activities in Vietnam".
The Australian Industry Hub (AusHub) is an initiative between the Australian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (AusCham) and the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) to facilitate access to markets in Vietnam for Australian Industry Groups in Food Fibre and Forestry.
"WoolProducers are proud to have shown leadership in this space and appreciate the opportunity presented by the AusCham and DFAT through the AusHub industry representatives", Ms Hall said.
