EYCI plunges as restockers slumber

Shan Goodwin
February 28 2023 - 1:00pm
Analysts believe there is argument for upward movement in the young cattle market in the short term but by the end of 2023 it will be back into the 600c category. Picture by Sally Gall.

THE idea the cattle market is ripe for a rally is persisting, based on both the potential for increased global demand for beef and the good moisture in parts of the country that would normally be dry this time of the year.

