Farm Online
Home/Beef

Edinburgh council under fire for Plant Based Treaty support

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
February 23 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An image supplied on by the Plant Based Treaty for people to use in social media posts.

FANATICAL moves by a leftist council in Scotland to promote vegan meals over meat in public institutions including schools and hospitals has riled farmer organisations across the globe.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.