FANATICAL moves by a leftist council in Scotland to promote vegan meals over meat in public institutions including schools and hospitals has riled farmer organisations across the globe.
It is being labelled ill-informed, pandering to extremist minority groups and a move that will jeopardise public health.
It has also raised concerns that the red meat industry has a giant job to do in pushing back on well-funded anti-livestock propaganda that it may not be paying enough attention to.
Edinburgh City Council in Scotland has made international headlines for signing the Plant Based Treaty, a petition of dozens of demands including meat-free menus in taxpayer institutions, a meat tax and a ban on land use change for animal agriculture.
The push for the council to sign the Treaty came from a Green Party councillor.
The impact assessment report prepared by council officials says that overall, the science is clear that meat and dairy consumption must reduce to achieve climate targets.
The same report said signing the Treaty would create 'an expectation that the council refuse permission for any new animal farm or slaughterhouse within the city.'
Following fierce condemnation of the move by agricultural organisations throughout Europe, the council has issued advice that the Treaty is not legally binding and that school students will still have the option to choose meat.
It has also insisted it is not anti-farming, saying the Treaty includes the promotion of incentivised subsidies and grants for farmers to switch from animal agriculture to diversified plant production.
However, the fineprint on the Treaty is fairly clear in its objectives to shift the world away from animal-based food systems and the council has not backed away from its objective to promote a 'transition' from meat to plant meals on menus.
The people promoting the Plant Based Treaty have heralded the Edinburgh decision a big win.
Nicola Harris, communications director, said: "Edinburgh has lived up to its reputation as a global climate leader by acknowledging the critical need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the food system to achieve our climate targets. Promoting plant-based food across Edinburgh will help residents make informed choices that are better for the planet, personal health and animal protection."
She went on to encourage everyone to ask their local councillors to support the Treaty and put forward a motion for their own town, city or county to endorse.
In Australia, chair of the Red Meat Advisory Council John McKillop slammed the move.
"This misinformed proposal completely ignores the important role red meat plays in healthy diets and sustainable food production systems," he said.
"When you take nutritious meat off the menu, you are not only jeopardising public health outcomes, but you are also putting our most vulnerable at risk of nutrient deficiencies and poor health.
"What this latest stunt shows is that animal activists in Europe are continuing to peddle an ill-informed sustainability agenda to end all livestock production, as the unfortunate people in Edinburgh are about to find out.
"Dietary patterns and recommendations need to be based on scientific evidence, not misinformed ideology."
Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
