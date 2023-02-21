Farm Online
Home/Beef

Heavier cattle supply no signal of disaster: MLA's Jason Strong at senates

Shan Goodwin
By Shan Goodwin
February 21 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Squeeze in - bigger numbers of cattle are coming down the pipeline but beef industry leaders say that doesn't signal a supply chain crash.

SUGGESTIONS there will be a breakdown in beef supply chains due to the increased supply of cattle forecast for this year do not stack up against recent experience, the head of the country's most influential red meat body told a senate estimates hearing in Canberra last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shan Goodwin

Shan Goodwin

National Agriculture Writer - Beef

Shan Goodwin steers ACM’s national coverage of the beef industry. Shan has worked as a journalist for 30 years, the majority of that with agricultural publications. She spent many years as The Land’s North Coast reporter and has visited beef properties and stations throughout the country and overseas. She treats all breeds equally. Contact 0427686187. E: s.goodwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.