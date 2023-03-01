Farm Online
Corangamite Shire councillors approve worker housing plan

By Jessica Greenan
March 1 2023 - 2:00pm
Corangamite Shire councillors have voted to approve a proposal to construct key worker housing. It comes amid a revelation farmers in the shire are increasingly becoming unable to take time off due to a lack of workers.

A shortage of affordable key worker accommodation means south-west Victorian farmers are increasingly forgoing their holidays to tend to the land.

