Around $2700 an acre will buy you some solid grazing country on the Lower Eyre Peninsula.
The well-known Proude family is selling a grazing block not far north of Port Lincoln they have been farming for more than 35 years.
Charlton Gully Grazing takes in 271 hectares (670 acres) is being offered as a whole for $1.8 million, which is subject to negotiation.
The Proudes have been running Merino ewes mated to crossbreds on the block which agents from Elders Real Estate say is in a highly sought after and tightly held region.
Located 25km north of Port Lincoln, the farm block records good average rainfall of more than 450mm with about 75 per cent of that rain usefully falling between April to October.
Agents say Charlton Gully is known for its reliability of seasons and stock finishing capabilities.
The land is undulating to hilly with some steepish country and includes heavy fertile soils and established pastures of clover and rye grass.
The country has had regular applications of fertiliser.
The terrain includes granite outcrops, established trees for livestock shelter and there are several well-maintained dams.
As well, the reliable Tod River runs right through the property to guarantee ample stock-water for the farm.
The block is fenced into five main paddocks with Cyclone mesh and timber posts with some supporting iron droppers.
A handy sized implement shed is in use although the old shearing shed, is not being used.
For more information contact Luke Duncan from Elders on 0458 141321.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
