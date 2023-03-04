Farm Online
Solid grazing block for sale on the lower EP with $1.8m price range

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 5 2023 - 7:00am
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Proudes have recently been running sheep across the well-watered block on the lower EP. Pictures from Elders Real Estate

Around $2700 an acre will buy you some solid grazing country on the Lower Eyre Peninsula.

