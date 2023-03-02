Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness
Watch

Elders tells investors the Emms Mooney business is worth millions to its bottom line

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 2 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

Elders has explained the reasons it really wanted the Emms Mooney real estate and livestock selling network in New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.