Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Elders continues growth plans with purchase of Emms Mooney agency business in NSW

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated March 1 2023 - 9:10am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate
The Emms Mooney network in NSW has been bought by Elders and from today will be known as Elders Emms Mooney. Picture supplied

Elders Ltd has boosted its real estate and livestock selling network with the purchase of the Emms Mooney agency business in New South Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.