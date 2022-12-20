Farm Online
AWN buys stake in wool market partner NZ Merino Company

Andrew Marshall
Updated December 20 2022 - 5:59pm, first published 2:15pm
AWN managing director, John Colley.

Hot on the heels of Elders finally picking up a share of New Zealand farm services group, PGG Wrightson, AWN has confirmed it has bought 10.1 per cent of the NZ Merino Company.

