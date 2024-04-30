Farm Online
Elders picks former Wallaby and investment banker for board team

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
April 30 2024 - 1:00pm
Former Wallabies rugby union talent, Damien Frawley, signs with Elders. File photo.
Former corporate investment high flyer and Australian rugby union international player, Damien Frawley, has been picked to run onto the paddock with the Elders board team.

