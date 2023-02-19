Farm Online
Home/Agribusiness

Cashed up GrainCorp looks at stockfeed, oilseed, fuel options

Andrew Marshall
By Andrew Marshall
Updated February 20 2023 - 9:31am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GrainCorp managing director, Robert Spurway and chairman, Peter Richards at the 2023 annual general meeting in Sydney. Photo: Andrew Marshall.

After an earnings windfall from three big harvests, GrainCorp is looking at potential new investments in the stockfeed, fuel and food sectors as it braces for an inevitable slide in seasonal conditions and grain receivals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Marshall

Andrew Marshall

National agribusiness writer

Andrew Marshall is the group agribusiness writer for ACM's state agricultural weeklies and websites. He is a former editor at The Land and has worked in various Rural Press group roles in Canberra, North Richmond (NSW) and Toowoomba (Qld).

More from Agribusiness

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.