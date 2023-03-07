The Skewes family has decided to offload a century of farm history with the sale of Malleebrae at Goolwa near the mouth of the Murray River.
Offers of $7 million are suggested for the farm as a whole or it will be sold across three lots totalling 337 hectares (833 acres).
At that suggested starting price, the farm is valued at $8403/acre.
Located between Alexandrina and Port Elliot roads and just a few kilometres south-west of Goolwa, agents suggest the land holding may also interest developers as it borders this popular Fleurieu Peninsula holiday area.
Over the years, its successful hay and cropping program has produced high-yielding cereals, pulses, and legumes - the farm's its quality wool topping wool sales courtesy of its self-replacing Merino flock.
On the tourist front, the property once held farm shearing and wool-handling exhibitions to supplement its farm income.
More recently, wheat, barley, beans, canola, and a barley/vetch mix for standing stock feed have become the norm on the almost entirely arable acreage.
Malleebrae is being offered for sale through an expressions of interest campaign through Raine and Horne closing Wednesday, March 22.
The farm has been offered as a whole or in three parts on separate freehold titles.
Lot one is Skewes South 217ha (538 acres), lot two is Shearing Shed 64ha (159 acres) and lot three is Skewes North 55ha (136 acres).
Improvements across the property include a three-stand across the board shearing shed with undercover area for 400 adult sheep.
The three shearing plants and grinder are included.
There are sheep yards and various implement, machinery shedding, workshop and hay sheds.
There are six permanent silos with mains power and 55 solar panels feeding into the grid.
SA mains water is provided to stock troughs to most of the 16 main paddocks.
The country is mostly heavier friable with some lighter sandy loams but highly productive soils with a consistent fertiliser use based on agronomic advice and soil testing.
Annual rainfall is about 450mm per annum.
The vendors are offering early access for the successful buyer to spray in preparation for seeding and/or pasture renovation.
For more information contact Paul Clifford at R&H Rural SA on 0427 796144.
ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.
