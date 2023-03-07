Farm Online
Home/Property
Watch

With a century of productive history, Goolwa farm offered for $7m plus

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
March 8 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FarmBuy Real Estate

The Skewes family has decided to offload a century of farm history with the sale of Malleebrae at Goolwa near the mouth of the Murray River.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Get the latest ACT news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.