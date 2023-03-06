Farm Online
Beef saleyard prices down to 708c/kg next year: ABARES

Shan Goodwin
Shan Goodwin
March 7 2023 - 7:15am
ABARES forecasts for saleyard cattle prices released today show averages slipping this finanical year and again in the next one.

THE TAPERING of frenzied restocker activity that has been the key driver of cattle market declines this year is likely to continue through the next financial year, pushing saleyard prices further down, forecasts from senior government economists released today indicate.

